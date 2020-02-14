Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel
1157 Old Canton Road Ne
Marietta, GA 30068
(770) 977-9485
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
Brunswick, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Coble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Harris Coble


1996 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Harris Coble Obituary
Daniel Coble

Daniel Harris Coble, 24, of Atlanta, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

Daniel was born Jan. 27, 1996, in Houston. He was raised on St. Simons Island, Ga., and a graduate of the Class of 2014, Trinity Christian School, Dublin, Ga. He also held a dual degree in logistics and marketing from Georgia Southern, December 2018. He was a long-time employee of Gnat's Landing, in Statesboro, while at Georgia Southern. He was employed by CH Robinson, in Atlanta, at the time of his death.

Daniel Harris Coble is survived by his parents, Amy Coxwell Coble and Joel Harris Coble of Cataula, Ga.; brother, Andrew Leigh Coble at Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville; and sister, Anna Elizabeth Coble at the University of Georgia in Athens; and grandmother, Beverly Coxwell of Apalachicola, Fla.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, in Brunswick, Ga. A reception will follow in the parish hall.

Memorial gifts in Daniel's honor can be sent to Honey Creek Camp & Retreat Center, 299 Episcopal Conference Center Road, Waverly, GA 31565. or honeycreek.org/nowalls or by texting honeycreek to 73256.

Messages of condolence may be posted online at www.hmpattersoncantonhill.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, February 14, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -