|
|
Daniel Coble
Daniel Harris Coble, 24, of Atlanta, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
Daniel was born Jan. 27, 1996, in Houston. He was raised on St. Simons Island, Ga., and a graduate of the Class of 2014, Trinity Christian School, Dublin, Ga. He also held a dual degree in logistics and marketing from Georgia Southern, December 2018. He was a long-time employee of Gnat's Landing, in Statesboro, while at Georgia Southern. He was employed by CH Robinson, in Atlanta, at the time of his death.
Daniel Harris Coble is survived by his parents, Amy Coxwell Coble and Joel Harris Coble of Cataula, Ga.; brother, Andrew Leigh Coble at Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville; and sister, Anna Elizabeth Coble at the University of Georgia in Athens; and grandmother, Beverly Coxwell of Apalachicola, Fla.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, in Brunswick, Ga. A reception will follow in the parish hall.
Memorial gifts in Daniel's honor can be sent to Honey Creek Camp & Retreat Center, 299 Episcopal Conference Center Road, Waverly, GA 31565. or honeycreek.org/nowalls or by texting honeycreek to 73256.
Messages of condolence may be posted online at www.hmpattersoncantonhill.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 14, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 14, 2020