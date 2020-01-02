|
Daniel Hickey
Daniel Loren Hickey - also known as Mr. Western Auto, Grandpa, Papa, Poppy and Doo-Hickey - 83, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on Nov. 2, 1936, and was the son of William Loren and Marcella Catherine Hickey. Dan graduated from Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville, Fla., in 1954. He graduated from the University of Florida. He married Claire Marie Torrans on Sept. 12, 1959, and was married until her death on June 26, 2013.
He served in the United States Navy before attending college. After several years working as a Western Auto sales representative for Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida, he owned and operated the local Western Auto Store for nearly 40 years. After a few months of retirement, he went back to work as a Nalley parts ambassador. He was known for his jovial manner, wearing a pencil behind his ear and never meeting a stranger.
During his lifetime he was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, The Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post #9, Elk Lodge #691 and the Brunswick Lions Club.
He is survived by brothers Howard Hickey and Tom Hickey (Janice) of Jacksonville, Fla., brother-in-law Bill Reck of Val Rico, Fla., sister-in-law Tricia Johnson (Ray) of West Jordan, Utah, and brother in law Al Torrans II (JoAnn) of Lake City, Fla., children Danny Hickey (Allyson) of Brunswick, Greg Hickey (Heather) of Brunswick, Becky Hickey Stone (Chuck) of Fernandina Beach, Fla, HTCS (SW)(Ret) Chris Hickey (Billie Jo) of Jesup, Ga., and Elizabeth Hickey Strickland (CJ) of Brunswick.
Dan was very proud of his 18 grandchildren, Shawn Hickey (Morgan), Matt Hickey, Haila Hickey Jones (Landen), Loren Hickey, Christo Hickey, Beatrice Hickey, Cole Mason, Ainsley Mason, Olin Mason, LCPI Macon Mason, Justin Stone, Timothy Mason, Lee Faulk, Casadi Hickey Nielsen, Jake Hickey, HM3 Drew Faulk, Peyton Strickland, and Garrison Strickland and eight great grandchildren, Tait, Lillie, Mowgli, Teagan, Simon, Grant, Delilah and Clara.
Dan was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Claire Marie Torrans Hickey, his parents, his grandson Loren Hickey, his sister Donna Hickey Reck, and sister-in-law Chauvine Hickey.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
He was known by his many family, friends and acquaintances as being a frugal man. He will be buried with the first dollar he ever made.
Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave. in Brunswick.
A mass of christian burial is to be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church where Father Christopher Hassel is to officiate.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 2, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 2, 2020