Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Shanahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Joseph and Frances Elizabeth Shanahan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Joseph and Frances Elizabeth Shanahan Obituary
Daniel and FrancesElizabeth

Daniel Joseph Shanahan, 76, and Frances Elizabeth Shanahan, 74, of Brunswick, transitioned to heaven on Monday, June 17, 2019, and Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

The memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with Deacon Bill Culpepper officiating.

Mr. and Mrs. Shanahan were both born in Queens, N.Y., to their late parents, Daniel J. Shanahan Sr. and Mabel Christina Barrett Shanahan, and Frederick W. and Frances E. Gillespie Hoehlein. Mr. Shanahan was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during Vietnam 65-67, and retired as a mechanical engineer from Praxair. He enjoyed boating and gun sports, as well as fishing and camping. Mrs. Shanahan was a children's librarian and homemaker. She enjoyed boating, camping, cooking and arts. They moved from Buffalo, N.Y., to Glynn County, Ga., in 2006, and had been residents since.

In addition to their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Shanahan were preceded in death by a daughter, Kelly Christine Shanahan Mead; a brother, Richard Shanahan; and a sister, Katherine Hoehlein Enzmann, respectively.

Survivors include two daughters, Peggy Ann Shanahan and Kathleen Frances Shanahan (Jeremy H. Perkins), both of Brunswick; two grandchildren, Mila Mabel Perkins and Madeleine Adalei Perkins; and brothers and sisters of Mrs. Shanahan, Mary Alice Hoehlein Replogle, Theresa Hoehlein Cerbie and William Hoehlein; and many nieces and nephews.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is entrusted with arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 24, 2019

logo

Published in The Brunswick News on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now