Daniel and FrancesElizabeth



Daniel Joseph Shanahan, 76, and Frances Elizabeth Shanahan, 74, of Brunswick, transitioned to heaven on Monday, June 17, 2019, and Tuesday, June 18, 2019.



The memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with Deacon Bill Culpepper officiating.



Mr. and Mrs. Shanahan were both born in Queens, N.Y., to their late parents, Daniel J. Shanahan Sr. and Mabel Christina Barrett Shanahan, and Frederick W. and Frances E. Gillespie Hoehlein. Mr. Shanahan was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during Vietnam 65-67, and retired as a mechanical engineer from Praxair. He enjoyed boating and gun sports, as well as fishing and camping. Mrs. Shanahan was a children's librarian and homemaker. She enjoyed boating, camping, cooking and arts. They moved from Buffalo, N.Y., to Glynn County, Ga., in 2006, and had been residents since.



In addition to their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Shanahan were preceded in death by a daughter, Kelly Christine Shanahan Mead; a brother, Richard Shanahan; and a sister, Katherine Hoehlein Enzmann, respectively.



Survivors include two daughters, Peggy Ann Shanahan and Kathleen Frances Shanahan (Jeremy H. Perkins), both of Brunswick; two grandchildren, Mila Mabel Perkins and Madeleine Adalei Perkins; and brothers and sisters of Mrs. Shanahan, Mary Alice Hoehlein Replogle, Theresa Hoehlein Cerbie and William Hoehlein; and many nieces and nephews.



Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is entrusted with arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 24, 2019





Published in The Brunswick News on July 24, 2019