|
|
Daniel Petty
In the early hours of Sept. 14, 2019, Daniel Joseph "Danny" Petty, 29, of Atlanta, died from complications of a lifelong illness with muscular dystrophy.
Danny was born on Feb. 14, 1990, at Fort Polk, La., to Danny D. Petty and Kristie (Zebrowski) Bailey.
He is survived by his parents, Danny of Brunswick and Kristie of Locust Grove; his siblings, Brittany Sewell and Annabelle "Parker" Petty; stepmother, Sara Grace Petty: and stepfather, William Brian Waites. He is also survived by his life partner, Neil Bajaro. Danny leaves behind grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and several close friends.
In life we loved him dearly, in death we love him still.
The family will receive family and friends at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, for a memorial service at New Life Praise Center, 3144 Stone Mountain St., NW, Covington, GA 30014.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 20, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 20, 2019