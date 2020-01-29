Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Makodo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Makodo

Send Flowers
Daniel Makodo Obituary
Daniel Makodo

77, of Brunswick, passed away Sunday at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

A funeral service is to be held 3 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com

The Brunswick News, January 29, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -