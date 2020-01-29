|
|
|
Daniel Makodo
77, of Brunswick, passed away Sunday at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
A funeral service is to be held 3 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com
The Brunswick News, January 29, 2020
