Danny McIntyre



Danny Eugene McIntyre, 68, took God's hand and left the pain he had endured for so long on Tuesday morning May 12, 2020, at his residence. Danny was born Nov. 3, 1951. He was born and raised in Brunswick.



He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Louise McIntyre; and his brother, John Eddie McIntyre.



He was a member of the first graduating class of Brunswick High School, in 1970. He was well-known for his mechanical and carpentry skills, his honest and helpful ways of business and love of fishing. He was a Christian, and worshipped with his family at Glyndale Baptist Church.



He is survived by his loving wife of almost 48 years, Delrita McCall McIntyre. They enjoyed five children, Danny Jr. (Candace), Andy, Jennifer Powell (Ricky), Jeremy and Amy Newton (Terry). His blessings continued with 18 grandchildren, Danny Jr., Colleen (Brian), Brittany (Ricky), Christopher D., Ryan, Amber, Nick, Lee, Jasmine (Lee), Justin, Christopher L., Joseph, John, Jonathan, Austin, Haley, Arick and J.J.; and seven great-grandchildren, Logan, Connor, Bryant, Coralei, Aubree Kae, Krissy and Neal.



There are not enough thanks for the care and comfort given to Danny by Dr. Tucker, Dr. Grubb, Beth Respiss, Camden Heller, Dr. Collette Lee-Lewis, the wonderful staff at Davita North Dialysis Center, the special care care given by Golden Isles EMS, Pastor Ken Creekmore, Pastor Ben Campbell and Pastor Craig Campbell.



Mr. McIntyre was cremated.



A special celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Golden Isles Cremation Center/Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home have been helpful with the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, May 16, 2020



