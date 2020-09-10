1/
Danny Lee Johnson
Danny Johnson

Danny Lee Johnson, 68, of St. Simons Island, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

A private service, to celebrate his life, will be held at a later date.

Danny was born July 9, 1952, to Clarence Franklin Johnson and Myrtice Lucille Bailey Johnson. He had lived in Glynn County for the past 30 years, and was a wonderful father with a kind and generous spirit. He loved the outdoors, and was a proficient angler and an excellent musician. He was a self-employed carpenter, where he excelled in custom carpentry and cabinetry.

Danny is survived by his son, Bryant Daniel Johnson of St. Simons Island; a sister, Dana Johnson Jordan of Guntersville, Ala.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Dale Johnson; and a sister, Donna Johnson Justice.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 10, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
