Danny Johnson



Danny Lee Johnson, 68, of St. Simons Island, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.



A private service, to celebrate his life, will be held at a later date.



Danny was born July 9, 1952, to Clarence Franklin Johnson and Myrtice Lucille Bailey Johnson. He had lived in Glynn County for the past 30 years, and was a wonderful father with a kind and generous spirit. He loved the outdoors, and was a proficient angler and an excellent musician. He was a self-employed carpenter, where he excelled in custom carpentry and cabinetry.



Danny is survived by his son, Bryant Daniel Johnson of St. Simons Island; a sister, Dana Johnson Jordan of Guntersville, Ala.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Dale Johnson; and a sister, Donna Johnson Justice.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, September 10, 2020



