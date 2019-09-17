Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne Parmelee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne Grice Parmelee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daphne Grice Parmelee Obituary
Daphne Parmelee

Daphne Grice "DG" Parmelee, 80, of St. Simons Island, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Daphne was born in Goldsboro, N.C., to William J. Grice and Eunice D. Grice. She was a long-time resident of St. Simons Island, where she retired with her late husband, George E. Parmelee, USAF.

Daphne was a devoted Air Force wife, and a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her passions in life always included family and her faith. Daphne enjoyed her animals and other pets, many that she rescued, and was an avid grower of many beautiful garden plants.

She is survived by two sisters, Susan Grice Leonard of High Point, N.C., and Jane Grice Moudy of Midland, Texas; three daughters, Cynthia Parmelee (Butch) of Kennesaw, Ga., Sandra Parmelee Rafolski (Walter) of Brunswick, Ga., and Debra Parmelee Selander (Carl) of Cayce, S.C.; six grandchildren, Lacey Denyea Nelson, David Nelson, Rebecca Rafolski McKenzie (Christopher), Rachel Rafolski Marat (Cole), Chaz Quarterman (Kacey) and Chelsea Jones; and six great-grandchildren.

Her memory will be forever cherished, never forgotten. May she rest in peace in Heaven, joining many loving family members who await her.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens, on St. Simons Island, with the Rev. Gareth Allcott officiating.

The family would like to say a big thank you to the staff at Thrive for taking such good care of DG!

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the , 225 North Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or .

Condolences may be expressed at www.EdoMillerAndSons.com

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 17, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daphne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now