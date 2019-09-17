|
Daphne Parmelee
Daphne Grice "DG" Parmelee, 80, of St. Simons Island, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Daphne was born in Goldsboro, N.C., to William J. Grice and Eunice D. Grice. She was a long-time resident of St. Simons Island, where she retired with her late husband, George E. Parmelee, USAF.
Daphne was a devoted Air Force wife, and a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her passions in life always included family and her faith. Daphne enjoyed her animals and other pets, many that she rescued, and was an avid grower of many beautiful garden plants.
She is survived by two sisters, Susan Grice Leonard of High Point, N.C., and Jane Grice Moudy of Midland, Texas; three daughters, Cynthia Parmelee (Butch) of Kennesaw, Ga., Sandra Parmelee Rafolski (Walter) of Brunswick, Ga., and Debra Parmelee Selander (Carl) of Cayce, S.C.; six grandchildren, Lacey Denyea Nelson, David Nelson, Rebecca Rafolski McKenzie (Christopher), Rachel Rafolski Marat (Cole), Chaz Quarterman (Kacey) and Chelsea Jones; and six great-grandchildren.
Her memory will be forever cherished, never forgotten. May she rest in peace in Heaven, joining many loving family members who await her.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens, on St. Simons Island, with the Rev. Gareth Allcott officiating.
The family would like to say a big thank you to the staff at Thrive for taking such good care of DG!
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the , 225 North Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or .
Condolences may be expressed at www.EdoMillerAndSons.com
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 17, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 17, 2019