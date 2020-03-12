Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636

Darlene A. Feddersen

Darlene A. Feddersen Obituary
Darlene Feddersen

Darlene A. Feddersen passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, peacefully with her son, Paul Obirek at her side.

Darlene was born in Chicago, Ill., on Aug. 25, 1937. She and her son, Paul, moved to St. Simons in 1970. They both got sand in their shoes and never looked back. Darlene loved shopping, clothes, jewelry and yard sales. She especially enjoyed meeting her special friends for coffee and breakfast.

Darlene was preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond L. Feddersen; her parents, William G. Mehnke Sr. and Grace M. Mehnke; her brother, William G. Mehnke Jr.; and her daughter-in-law, Catherine Whitehead Obirek.

Survivors include her loving, caring, thoughtful, helpful son, Paul J. Obirek; her daughter-in-law, Debbie Obirek; a sister, Donna Faltin and husband Phillip Faltin of Bridgeview, Ill.; stepson, Jeffrey Feddersen of Chicago. along with several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service to celebrate Darlene's life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18 at St. William Catholic Church, on St. Simons Island.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , https://arthritis.org/donate

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, March 12, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 12, 2020
