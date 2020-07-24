Darrell Davidson
Col. (USMC, Retired) Darrell U. Davidson of Jekyll Island, Ga., son of John and Gladys Davidson of Osage, Iowa, died on July 22, 2020, at the age of 90.
Darrell was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Huenefeld Davidson of Gregory, Ark., who died in 1986.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 30 years, Sharon Davidson; daughters Kimberlee Schifrin (Mark), Beverly Ungerer (Robert), Barbara Davidson (Jack Shea), and Kimberly Hoy; son John Davidson (Donna); eight grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and a sister, Joan Bateman.
A civil engineer, Darrell was a veteran of both the Vietnam War and the 1958 Lebanon Crisis. He and his family traveled widely as part of his military career, including tours in Taipei, Taiwan, and Yokosuka, Japan, where he served as the Naval 7th Fleet Marine Officer. Darrell's military assignments included commands at the platoon, company and battalion levels. In Vietnam, he commanded the 9th Engineer Battalion (1968-1969). He ended his military career as Executive Assistant to the Commandant of the Marine Corps, Robert Barrows. In doing so, he had the rare distinction of having directly served two heads of service (since Commander of the 7th Fleet, Thomas Hayward, went on to become Chief of Naval Operations.)
Darrell, whose military decorations include two Legion of Merit awards with combat "V," the Navy Meritorious Service Medal and the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, enjoyed a full second career as a business consultant and accountant. In retirement, he served as treasurer for numerous charitable organizations, including St. Richard?s Episcopal Mission and the Rotary Club of Jekyll Island. He is past president of the Friends of Historical Jekyll Island Association, the Jekyll Island Arts Association, the Sand Dollar and Pauper?s Club. In addition, he was a long-time editor/distributor of the Citizen?s Association newsletter. To many of his friends, neighbors and family, he was their ad hoc computer guru extraordinaire.
Darrell and Sharon moved to Jekyll Island, Ga., from Dickerson, Md., in 2002. They fell in love with the island from the moment they first drove onto it, returned three weeks later and purchased a home. The island has been the center of many cherished gatherings for family and friends.
Darrell will be remembered by his family, friends, and community as a man of great strength, honor, and integrity. His 6?5? frame, deep voice, military bearing, instinct for leadership and forward momentum is what was immediately noticeable. It didn't take long for those who crossed his path to appreciate his big heart and profound respect for humankind.
Memorial services for Darrell, including inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery, will be announced at a later time. Contributions in his memory are invited to the Jekyll Island Arts Association, where Sharon remains deeply involved.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 24, 2020