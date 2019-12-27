|
Darryl "DJ" Fredrick, Jr.
Darryl L. "DJ" Fredrick Jr. died Dec. 15 at Southeast Georgia Health System.
A wake will be held from 4-6 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home, 1000 C.A. DeVillars Road, in Darien.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Zion Baptist Church, 1606 G St., in Brunswick, with burial to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
A repast will be held at the Altama Elementary School Cafeteria.
The Brunswick News, December 27, 2019
