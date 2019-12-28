|
Darryl Fredrick, Jr.
Darryl L. "DJ" Fredrick Jr., the son of Darryl L. Fredrick Sr. and Beverly T. Fredrick, was born on May 21, 1989, in Brunswick, Ga.
He departed this life on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System.
He was a member of Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church. He received his early education in the public schools of Brunswick, Ga., graduating from Brunswick High in the Class of 2007. He was a Boy Scout and held a black belt in karate. DJ attended Valdosta State University, and graduated with an associate degree in business from College of Coastal Georgia. He was employed at Express Scripts and Rich Seapak.
He leaves a legacy of love; his fianc e, Yolanda Denise Ketchup; six beautiful daughters, Kiara, Ciara, Maddison, Camille, Kayla and KyLeigh; parents, Darryl L. Fredrick Sr. and Beverly T. Fredrick; his siblings, Ashley Fredrick of Brunswick, Ga., Tiffany Fredrick (Joshua) of Atlanta, Ga., Antonio Fredrick (Jessica) of Richmond, Ky., Anaiya Fredrick of Durham, N.C., and Taraji Fredrick of Brunswick, Ga.; nieces, Aryana and Alyssa, both of Richmond, Ky.; aunts, Audrey Massey of Brunswick, Ga., and Ruby Jackson (Ronnie) of St. Simons Island, Ga.; uncles, Anthony Lewis of Appleton, Wis., Jonathan Frierson of Brunswick, Ga., David Fredrick Jr. of Brunswick, Ga., Kerry Fredrick of Virginia, Barry Kelly (Cheryl) of Mint Hill, N.C., Juan Kelly (Denna) of Bronx, N.Y., Reginald Kelly (LaTasha) of Hinesville, Ga., and Cornell Kelly (Della) of Midway, Ga.; grandmothers, Loretta Kelly of Hinesville, Ga., and Louise Fredrick of St. Simons Island; great-grandmother, Louise Shedd of Grayson, Ga.; godmother, Kathy Stanley; father-in-love, Clinton Ketchup Sr.; and mother-in-love, Feleicia Carroll; sisters- and brothers-in-love, Vernita Holmes, Shaneka Ketchup, Clinton Ketchup Jr., Quinton Ketchup and Brandon Ketchup; his close friends, Mike Coleman and Laurie Taylor; and a host of sorrowing cousins and friends.
The wake was 4-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Darien Funeral Home, 1000 C.A. DeVillars Road, in Darien.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Zion Baptist Church, 1606 G St., in Brunswick. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
A repast will be held at the Altama Elementary School Cafeteria.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 28, 2019
