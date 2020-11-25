Darryl Speight



Darryl Speight of Cannon Bluff Community died Nov. 16, 2020, at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. today in Wallace Cemetery. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the graveside.



He is survived by his wife, Marla Speight; mother, Albertha Speight; children, Kevin Wright, Darryl Speight Jr., Jazmin Speight, Justin McCray, Trevor Stinson and Deva Garaola; siblings, Desmond Bryant and Seberina Robinson; four grandchildren and other relatives.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, November 25, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store