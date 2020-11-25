1/
Darryl Speight
Darryl Speight

Darryl Speight of Cannon Bluff Community died Nov. 16, 2020, at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. today in Wallace Cemetery. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the graveside.

He is survived by his wife, Marla Speight; mother, Albertha Speight; children, Kevin Wright, Darryl Speight Jr., Jazmin Speight, Justin McCray, Trevor Stinson and Deva Garaola; siblings, Desmond Bryant and Seberina Robinson; four grandchildren and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 25, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Wallace Cemetery
NOV
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Wallace Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
