David Holmes
David Alan Holmes, 63, went to his eternal resting place in heaven on Nov. 30 at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Ga., after an extended illness.
He was born and raised in Brunswick, Ga. He was a 1974 graduate of Brunswick High School and attended Brunswick Junior College, where he enjoyed tutoring fellow students in math. He was a member of College Place United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed math, computers, listening to music, and his shortwave radio. He was an avid Star Trek fan. He had a great sense of humor and loved to write. He often filled up pages of his notebooks with his thoughts of the day. He loved receiving compliments on his excellent penmanship.
He spent many years in the Savannah area. He was a resident of the Savannah Beach Nursing Home, on Tybee Island, where he was surrounded by friends and a loving staff.
He is predeceased by his parents, Stephen and Sue Holmes; and a brother, John Holmes. all of Brunswick.
He is survived by sisters, Doris Jones (Rick) and Beth Cain (Andy); and a brother, Thomas Holmes all of Brunswick, Ga.; his nieces and nephews, Chris Jones (Claire) of Savannah, Ga., Shanna Giles (Robert) and Stephen Cain, both of Brunswick, Ga., and Sarah Crosby (Stephen) of Valdosta; his great-nieces and great nephew, Candice Cain and Drew Giles, both of Brunswick, and Avery Crosby of Valdosta.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 3, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 3, 2019