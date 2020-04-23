|
David Raab
David Alan "Catman" Raab passed away at his home on April 19, 2020, after a brief illness. David was born to William and Lucille Raab on Dec. 14, 1966, and was a lifelong resident of Brunswick, Ga.
David earned the nickname Catman as a teenager, when he was often seen walking around with a cat on his shoulder. As an adult, he made a career working with his hands, including carpentry, working at City Market Seafood, being a lube tech at Dickey's Chevron, doing maintenance on the Emerald Princess, and later in life, working on bicycles and small engines for the children in the neighborhood.
David is preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Laney Raab; his father, William Raab Jr.; a brother, Wyman Rentz; and sisters, Regina Davis and Donna Venszl.
David is survived by four sons, Alan Raab, Morgan Pate, Colby Smith and Ryan Griffis; two daughters, Norah Manoukian and Helen Autry; and six grandchildren. Also surviving are his brothers, Larry Woodward, Kenny Woodward, Glen Massen and Billy Raab; his sisters, Maryann Beaver, Kathy Hough and Lynn Caudell; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Services to celebrate David's life will be held at a later date. Time and date will be announced by the family.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 23, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 23, 2020