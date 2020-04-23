Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for David Raab
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Alan "Catman" Raab


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Alan "Catman" Raab Obituary
David Raab

David Alan "Catman" Raab passed away at his home on April 19, 2020, after a brief illness. David was born to William and Lucille Raab on Dec. 14, 1966, and was a lifelong resident of Brunswick, Ga.

David earned the nickname Catman as a teenager, when he was often seen walking around with a cat on his shoulder. As an adult, he made a career working with his hands, including carpentry, working at City Market Seafood, being a lube tech at Dickey's Chevron, doing maintenance on the Emerald Princess, and later in life, working on bicycles and small engines for the children in the neighborhood.

David is preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Laney Raab; his father, William Raab Jr.; a brother, Wyman Rentz; and sisters, Regina Davis and Donna Venszl.

David is survived by four sons, Alan Raab, Morgan Pate, Colby Smith and Ryan Griffis; two daughters, Norah Manoukian and Helen Autry; and six grandchildren. Also surviving are his brothers, Larry Woodward, Kenny Woodward, Glen Massen and Billy Raab; his sisters, Maryann Beaver, Kathy Hough and Lynn Caudell; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Services to celebrate David's life will be held at a later date. Time and date will be announced by the family.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 23, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -