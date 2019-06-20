David Cassidy



David Andrew Cassidy, born Feb. 12, 1935, in Brunswick, Ga., died June 15, 2019, at River Brook Healthcare in Homerville, Ga., under the care of Bethany Hospice.



He served in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years, as an aircraft electrical repair technician, and was honorably discharged on Dec. 1, 1974. He then came back home to Glynn County. He had been a deputy sheriff and truck driver in California. He was later employed with St. Johns Shipyard Security in Jacksonville, Fla., and Western House Security in Jacksonville. He then worked for 17 years with Hercules in Brunswick, Ga.



He was the much-loved son of John Joseph Cassidy and Dora Iola Keel, both buried at Palmetto Cemetery. He had no children. He married Edeltraud Maria Louise Edie Schwab in Germany, and divorced in February 1964, in Dade County, Fla. He later married Alice Marie Terry in California, and they divorced. He then married his late wife, Annie Ruth (Kight) Beck. He will be buried beside her in Palmetto Cemetery.



His only living sibling is Ruth N. (Cassidy) Vicent of Glynn, who, with many relatives and friends, will miss his always joking and his cheerful ways.



A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Palmetto Cemetery, with the Rev. Jim Crandall officiating.



Full military honors were presented by the United States Air Force Honor Guard.



