David Pirkle
David Byron Pirkle, 63, of Brunswick, Ga., died on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System. He was born on Aug. 23, 1957, to Jacob Pirkle Jr. and Betty A. King in Atlanta, Ga. An avid Allman Brothers fan, he loved to travel to see their shows. He was an amazing guitarist and enjoyed playing with his friends each week.
David was preceded by his father and stepmother, Jacob B. Pirkle Jr. and Buna S. Pirkle; and mother and stepfather, Betty A. King and Larry Y. King.
David is survived by son, David Elijah Pirkle (Blair); grandchildren, Knox Pirkle and Kort Pirkle; siblings, Debra P. English (Steve), Jacob Byron Pirkle III (Karen), Mark King, Autumn Pirkle, and Julie K. Layton; and several nephews.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the charity of choice
Golden Isles Cremation Center and Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home are honored to handle the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 17, 2020