David Titus
David Carpenter Titus, 84, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Marsh's Edge Retirement Community. He died peacefully in his sleep.
He leaves his daughter, Phebe Titus Lime; and his close friends, David and Carol Borodin; as well as his oldest friends, Sandra and Ronald Philmore and Dan Ely and his family.
David was born Dec. 13, 1934, in Villanova, Pa. (in the western suburbs of Philadelphia) to parents Ann Augusta Thorne Titus and Robert R. Titus. He, along with his late sister, Ann, and his late brother, Dan, was raised there at the family's Villanova home, "Fox Hill," as well as at his mother's winter home, "Tomately," outside of Yemassee, S.C., and her summer home on Nantucket, Mass.
He was educated at The Lawrenceville School, and then at William and Mary College, in Williamsburg, Va., where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts. He then was launched on his career in venture capital banking with his maternal family firm of Thorne and Loomis on Wall Street (run by his uncle, Landon Ketchum Thorne, 1888-1964, and uncle's brother-in-law, Alfred Lee Loomis, 1887-1975), while living on Long Island with his wife, Elizabeth, and daughter, Phebe.
In 1981, he moved to St. Simons Island, where he enjoyed shooting at the gun club, bicycling and traveling the East Coast to umpire tennis games for the American Tennis Association Aside from these sports, David's passions were classical music, literature and European art and history - interests he shared up to the end with his friend of nearly 40 years, David Borodin.
Following David's instructions, his body was flown back to Philadelphia to be interred in the family plot at Washington Memorial Chapel Cemetery, in Valley Forge, Pa.
No funeral service was held.
The Brunswick News, December 21, 2019
