David "Chuck" Daly
Chuck Daly, 71, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles. Chuck was born on Feb. 15, 1948, in Columbia, Mo., to the late Nolan and Betty Daly.
Chuck was married to Marilyn Bryson Daly on Dec. 19, 1970. They were married for 49 years. They met while Chuck was stationed at NAS Glynco. He had been a resident of Missouri prior to his military duty. Chuck served four years in the U. S. Navy, serving at different ports before serving aboard the ship America, off the coast of Vietnam.
He worked for Glynn County Public Works operating a motor grader, and worked for Georgia Power Plant McManus, before retiring in 2008.
Chuck worked and served on many committees. He served as recording secretary with the Georgia Power Ambassadors, recording secretary for the Golden Harvest of Glyndale Baptist, and volunteered for CMAP with the Southeast Georgia Health System. He was a member of the Elks Club and was privileged enough to be a part of the Honor Flight.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Marilyn Daly; son, Eric Daly (Robyn); two granddaughters, Anna and Cate; sister, Linda Garrison (David); brother, Bill Daly (Sharon); mother-in-law, Dorothy Hannah; two brothers-in-law, Kenny Bryson (Shelan) and Mike Bryson (Connie); sister-in-law, Linda Laverne; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his brother, John Daly; mother, Betty; and father, Nolan Daly.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Friday Aug. 9, 2019, at Glyndale Baptist Church, with a memorial service to follow at 11a.m. Ken Creekmore will be officiating, and Ben Campbell will be speaking.
Floral or monetary contributions can be made to the Glyndale Baptist Church Building Fund.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Rogers, George Ellis, Randy Griffis, Kenny Bryson, Mike Bryson, Clarke Wiggins, Georgia Power Ambassadors, Golden Harvest at Glyndale Baptist Church, Bruce and Teri Buie, J.L. and Judy Oglesby and Dr. Heine M. D.
The family would also like to thank Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to be handling the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 8, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 8, 2019