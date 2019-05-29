David Tucker



David Earl Tucker passed away May 18, 2019. David was born Nov. 6, 1940, in Brunswick, Ga.



He was the son of the late Chelius R. Tucker Jr. and the late Jetta Edna Johnson. He graduated from Glynn Academy in the Class of 1958. He served in the U.S. Army in the Corps of Engineers, stationed for most of his career in Hawaii, where he was selected to be a member of the Honor Guard and carried the U.S. flag for military functions.



David graduated from the University of Georgia with honors in accounting and business. After graduating from UGA, he was recruited by several of the "big eight" accounting firms. He chose Coopers and Lybrand in Jacksonville, Fla., and was employed with them for several years while completing requirements for his CPA certificate.



During his business career, he was controller for Lewis Business Forms in Jacksonville, Fla.; assistant controller for Holly Hill Lumber Co. and Santee Cement in Holly Hill, S.C., which was later purchased by Georgia Pacific. As a corporate accountant for Georgia Pacific he worked in several states (South Carolina, Mississippi, and Arkansas). For most of his career with Georgia Pacific, his office and work base was the Georgia Pacific Center in downtown Atlanta. He worked there until his retirement.



David was a faithful servant of God. He taught men's Bible study classes for many years. He was an ordained deacon for over 40 years, a member of the Gideons International for over 17 years, and served as treasurer for the Gideons in Pearl, Miss., Newnan, Ga., and Brunswick, Ga. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Brunswick and attended the Wisdom Seekers Sunday School class. He went on two mission trips with members of First Baptist Church to Brazil to work in an orphanage there. David appreciated and enjoyed music and sang bass. He had sung in several choirs in past years.



David had a special interest in archaeology and history. His wife, Peggy, a teacher, shared these interests and that resulted in many enjoyable years of adventures while traveling. They traveled extensively and visited over 100 countries and visited all continents. Some of their favorite trips included Antarctica, Machu Picchu, the Galapagos Islands, Iceland, and Myanmar.



Fishing was an activity that David enjoyed from early childhood . He had fished in many of the waters around Glynn County and in Florida . One of his most interesting fishing trips was on the Amazon River fishing for piranha fish. Traveling to a new country usually included a visit to the local fish market to see the species of fish native to the area. Snorkeling was a pastime that provided opportunities to observe fish.



David was a faithful, loving husband and will be greatly missed by his wife of 55 years, Peggy Parks Tucker, who survives him. He is also survived by a sister, Sharon Tucker O'Quinn (Charley). In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his brother, Elmer Lamar Tucker.



The family will receive friends between the hours of 1-2 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at First Baptist Church, 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick, Ga. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jim Crandall officiating.



Honorary pallbearers will be Bill and Sandra Brunson, Dorothy and Donny Hattaway, members of Gideons International and Auxiliary of Gideons, members of Wisdom Seekers Sunday School Class, and nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Gideons International , P.O. Box 476, Brunswick GA (for Bibles) or to First Baptist Church, 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick, GA 31520 ( for the building fund).



