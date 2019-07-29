|
David Hamilton
David Franklin Hamilton, 86, of Brunswick passed away Thursday at his residence, surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with West Nile Virus.
David was born to the late Johnny Lee Hamilton and Julia Goodbread on March 4, 1933, in Brunswick. He grew up with his two brothers, Russell and John, and spent a lot of time with his grandmother Goodbread growing up. As a child, he worked many years with his father in his produce business.
David served his country in the U.S. Air Force as a crash fire and rescue Airman from 1951-1955, earning Expert Marksman qualification. He also served in U.S. Navy Reserves and the Georgia National Guard. He worked 41 years at the Georgia Pacific Gypsum Plant.
David met his wife, Vickie, in 1954 on a blind date. It was love at first sight. They married a year later and went on to have three wonderful children, Larry, Jamie and Dayna.
In addition to being a loving father and husband, David was a self-taught musician, with a special love for the country, gospel and blues genres. He loved playing the guitar and writing music, and he shared that love of music with his family. He loved teaching his children and grandchildren how to play instruments and sing harmony. Thought by many as one of the strongest men in Brunswick, he was an avid and fervent weight lifter. Whether picking up the front end of a 1968 VW Bug, or doing one hundred curls in one sitting with 50-pound daughters on each arm, his feats of strength are legendary. His other favorite pastime - and talent - was fishing, which he also shared with his children. He was known as a "hard-jokin' man," and after any interaction, he would always leave you with a smile. He loved making coffee and leaving love notes for his sweet wife, and overall he always did his best to take care of his family.
Throughout his entire life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him.
David joins his infant son, his mother and father, his grandparents Nancy and Fred Hamilton and Wade and Charles Goodbread, his niece Gina Hamilton Neeld, and his nephews Michael Hamilton and Wade Hamilton in heaven. Survivors include his wife of 64 years Vickie Thomas Hamilton of Brunswick; his two brothers, Russel Hamilton (Faye) of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and John Hamilton (Carol) of Brunswick; his son, Larry Hamilton (Sharon) of Waynesville, daughter Jamie Hamilton Kelso (Bill) of Savannah, and his youngest daughter Dayna Hamilton Ream of Brunswick. Survivors also include his five grandchildren: Levi Hamilton, Kristen Kelso, David Hamilton, Madeline Kelso and Priscilla Ream.
The family would like to especially thank the Veteran?s Administration of Brunswick, Heartland Hospice, Georgia Nurse Care, and their employees for their kindness and resources provided. The family offers a very special thanks to CNAs Pat Mobley and Tashenia (Shena) Hollins, "Super Certified Nurse Caregivers," for going above and beyond as their genuine care and loving attention given to David during his time of need is so greatly appreciated.
A celebration of his life will be held on August 6 at 11:30 a.m. at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, officiated by Minister Neil Foster. Family will receive friends with a reception following the service in the Brunswick McIntosh Room.
Inurnment will follow the reception with military honors at 2 p.m. at Palmetto Cemetery 3412 Ross Rd., in Brunswick.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 29, 2019
