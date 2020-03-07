Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444

David Hayes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Hayes Obituary
David Hayes

David Wesley Hayes, 80, of Brunswick, passed away March 4 at Hospice of the Golden Isles after a short, two month battle with bone cancer.

Private services will be held at a later date at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Ga., with honors provided by the U.S. Navy.

Mr. Hayes was born July 1, 1939, in Cameron, Texas, to Oliver L. and Josephine B. Hayes. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving from 1958 until 1962. He retired from Customs & Border Protection in 2007, after 35 years of service.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Melynda J. Hayes; sisters Sarah H. Orr (Larry) of Richmond, Texas, and Judith H. Johnston of Pflugerville, Texas; children Kimberly H. Smith of Crosby, Texas, Cynthia A. Hayes and Christopher Hayes, both of Pasadena, Texas; Andrew O. Hayes of Warner Robbins, Ga.; Jason D. Hayes of Brunswick, Ga.; Todd Bennett of Avon Park, Fla.; and David Bennett of Wilmington, N.C.; grandchildren Amy Sanders, David Smith, Nicholas Hayes, Tiffany Hayes, Brandon Bennett, Wyatt Bennett, Taylor Bennett, Jackson Bennett, Isobel Hayes, Ethan Hayes, Emery Hayes, Barron Hayes, Rivers Hayes, Lily Jane Hayes, Henry Hayes and Oliver Hayes.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, March 7, 2020

logo

Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -