David Hayes
David Wesley Hayes, 80, of Brunswick, passed away March 4 at Hospice of the Golden Isles after a short, two month battle with bone cancer.
Private services will be held at a later date at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Ga., with honors provided by the U.S. Navy.
Mr. Hayes was born July 1, 1939, in Cameron, Texas, to Oliver L. and Josephine B. Hayes. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving from 1958 until 1962. He retired from Customs & Border Protection in 2007, after 35 years of service.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Melynda J. Hayes; sisters Sarah H. Orr (Larry) of Richmond, Texas, and Judith H. Johnston of Pflugerville, Texas; children Kimberly H. Smith of Crosby, Texas, Cynthia A. Hayes and Christopher Hayes, both of Pasadena, Texas; Andrew O. Hayes of Warner Robbins, Ga.; Jason D. Hayes of Brunswick, Ga.; Todd Bennett of Avon Park, Fla.; and David Bennett of Wilmington, N.C.; grandchildren Amy Sanders, David Smith, Nicholas Hayes, Tiffany Hayes, Brandon Bennett, Wyatt Bennett, Taylor Bennett, Jackson Bennett, Isobel Hayes, Ethan Hayes, Emery Hayes, Barron Hayes, Rivers Hayes, Lily Jane Hayes, Henry Hayes and Oliver Hayes.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, March 7, 2020
