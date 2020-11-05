David Wilson



David Lee Wilson, of Ardoch, died Saturday at AU Health Center.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Ebenezer Cemetery.



A walk-thru viewing will be held from 2-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.



Masks and social distancing protocols will be enforced at both functions.



He is survived by his parents, Josephine and Benjamin Wilson Jr.; siblings, Demetria (Ronnie) Wilson, Benjamin (Lori) Wilson III and Jonathan (Felicia) Wilson; grandmother, Lizzie Sanders; and other relatives.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, November 5, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store