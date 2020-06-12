David Owens
David Lonnie Owens, 55, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020, at his residence.
David was born on May 7, 1965, in Brunswick, Ga., to the late Ludwig Lonnie Owens and the late Fannie Mae Owens.
He was a 1983 graduate of Glynn Academy. He also attended Brunswick College and received an associate's degree. He never forgot a face or name, and always made everyone feel special. Before having to retire on disability, he was employed by Heritage Oaks Golf Club, formerly known as Oak Grove Island Club. He worked there for 15 years. He loved playing golf, enjoyed helping members and guests with tournaments and cutting up with all of his fellow workers, while also being very professional. He was extremely talented in everything he did. He loved fishing, playing football, playing golf, driving race cars shooting bows and arrows and spending time with his friends and family. He never met a stranger and was one of the kindest people to those who knew him.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 35 years, Amy Marie Owens; and his fur babies, Phoebe and Annie; his sisters, Donna Laree Owens and Ashley Alice Rowell (Phillip); and his father's widow, Mary Virginia "GinGin" Owens.
The family will have a celebration of life gathering, to honor David's memory, at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. You are cordially invited to share your favorite moments of David with the family and join in celebrating his life. We are requesting that all in attendance please observe the state's social distancing regulations.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 12, 2020
David Lonnie Owens, 55, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020, at his residence.
David was born on May 7, 1965, in Brunswick, Ga., to the late Ludwig Lonnie Owens and the late Fannie Mae Owens.
He was a 1983 graduate of Glynn Academy. He also attended Brunswick College and received an associate's degree. He never forgot a face or name, and always made everyone feel special. Before having to retire on disability, he was employed by Heritage Oaks Golf Club, formerly known as Oak Grove Island Club. He worked there for 15 years. He loved playing golf, enjoyed helping members and guests with tournaments and cutting up with all of his fellow workers, while also being very professional. He was extremely talented in everything he did. He loved fishing, playing football, playing golf, driving race cars shooting bows and arrows and spending time with his friends and family. He never met a stranger and was one of the kindest people to those who knew him.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 35 years, Amy Marie Owens; and his fur babies, Phoebe and Annie; his sisters, Donna Laree Owens and Ashley Alice Rowell (Phillip); and his father's widow, Mary Virginia "GinGin" Owens.
The family will have a celebration of life gathering, to honor David's memory, at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. You are cordially invited to share your favorite moments of David with the family and join in celebrating his life. We are requesting that all in attendance please observe the state's social distancing regulations.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 12, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 12, 2020.