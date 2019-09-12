|
|
David Cravey
David P. Cravey, 64, of Brunswick, died Tuesday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
He is survived by three sisters, Ruth Creamer of Brunswick; Naomi Griffin (Travis) of Hoboken and Anna Rivers of Hampton, S.C.; four brothers, James Cravey (Tia), John Cravey (Carol), Phillip Cravey (Joyce) and Chris Cravey (Lynn), all of Brunswick; and a special friend, Ruby O'Neal, of South Carolina.
Cremation services were provided by Golden Isles Cremation Center/ Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 12, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 12, 2019