David P. Cravey


1954 - 2019
David P. Cravey Obituary
David Cravey

David P. Cravey, 64, of Brunswick, died Tuesday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

He is survived by three sisters, Ruth Creamer of Brunswick; Naomi Griffin (Travis) of Hoboken and Anna Rivers of Hampton, S.C.; four brothers, James Cravey (Tia), John Cravey (Carol), Phillip Cravey (Joyce) and Chris Cravey (Lynn), all of Brunswick; and a special friend, Ruby O'Neal, of South Carolina.

Cremation services were provided by Golden Isles Cremation Center/ Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 12, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 12, 2019
