|
|
David Daniels
David Perry Daniels, 73, of Waverly, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.
Born in Waverly, Ga., his parents were Perry Daniels and Ila Wardine Wilson Daniels. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jeff Daniels and Earl Daniels; a sister, Betty Joe Cates; two grandchildren, Scotty Hill and Jamie Daniels; and a sister-in-law, Sandra Patrick Daniels.
Mr. Daniels was a Christian man who loved the Lord. He enjoyed running his trailer park, helping others and always putting his family first.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Price Daniels; three daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa Franks (Jim) of Utah, Melleandia Burrows (Greg) of Waverly and Mary Daniels (Anthony Klatt) of Woodbine; six grandchildren, Ashley Hill, Memphis Franks, Eric Franks, Matthew Daniels, Noah Driggers and Cherokee Burrows; three great-grandchildren, Hunter, Taran and Luna; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Wilbur Daniels of Waverly and Casey Daniels (Judy) of Waverly; a sister, Nadine Daniels of Folkston; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Frye Funeral Home, in Nahunta.
A graveside service will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Horse Stamp Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, in Nahunta.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 24, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 24, 2020