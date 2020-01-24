Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frye Funeral Home
136 Satilla Ave
Nahunta, GA 31553
(912) 462-5151
Resources
More Obituaries for David Daniels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Perry Daniels

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Perry Daniels Obituary
David Daniels

David Perry Daniels, 73, of Waverly, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.

Born in Waverly, Ga., his parents were Perry Daniels and Ila Wardine Wilson Daniels. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jeff Daniels and Earl Daniels; a sister, Betty Joe Cates; two grandchildren, Scotty Hill and Jamie Daniels; and a sister-in-law, Sandra Patrick Daniels.

Mr. Daniels was a Christian man who loved the Lord. He enjoyed running his trailer park, helping others and always putting his family first.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Price Daniels; three daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa Franks (Jim) of Utah, Melleandia Burrows (Greg) of Waverly and Mary Daniels (Anthony Klatt) of Woodbine; six grandchildren, Ashley Hill, Memphis Franks, Eric Franks, Matthew Daniels, Noah Driggers and Cherokee Burrows; three great-grandchildren, Hunter, Taran and Luna; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Wilbur Daniels of Waverly and Casey Daniels (Judy) of Waverly; a sister, Nadine Daniels of Folkston; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Frye Funeral Home, in Nahunta.

A graveside service will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Horse Stamp Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, in Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, January 24, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -