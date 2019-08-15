Home

David Prince Sr.

David Prince Sr. Obituary
David Lee Prince, Sr.

David Lee Prince Sr. died Aug. 8 at Southeast Georgia Health System.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday in the Magnolia Chapel of Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St., with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from noon to 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.

The procession will leave from 2623 Johnston St.

Brunswick Funeral Home, www.brunswickfh.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

