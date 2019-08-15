|
David Lee Prince, Sr.
David Lee Prince Sr. died Aug. 8 at Southeast Georgia Health System.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday in the Magnolia Chapel of Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St., with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from noon to 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.
The procession will leave from 2623 Johnston St.
Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, August 15, 2019
