David EssigDavid R. Essig, 76, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, in his home on St. Simons Island after a bout with cancer.He was born on April 4, 1944, in Canton, Ohio, to the late Richard L. Essig and Doris Grimes Essig. He graduated with a B.A. from Ohio University and a Juris Doctorate degree from The Ohio State School of Law. He served in the Judge Advocate General Corps at Fort Meade, Md., and then began his career as an attorney for the federal Bureau of Prisons, first in the central office in Washington, D.C., and then in the northeast regional office in Philadelphia, Pa. He completed his career at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, in Brunswick, Ga.David had a keen sense of humor, and added joy and laughter to the activities he enjoyed most. He delighted in music and participated in the Golden Isles Strummers, playing both ukulele and autoharp. David added a strong tenor voice to the adult choir at Christ Church Frederica, and loved creating and listening to music. Reading, traveling and golf were also activities he enjoyed.He was preceded in death by his parents.David is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sally; his two sons, Andrew (Megan) of Danville, Calif., and Michael (Keow) of Fairfax, Va.; five grandchildren, Amanda and Serena Essig and Douglas, Ben and Jack Essig; sister-in-law, Sue Harris of Shaker Heights, Ohio; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Fred and Sally Harris of Great Barrington, Mass.A memorial service is scheduled for July 11, 2020, at Christ Church Frederica, and due to COVID-19, will be attended by immediate family and close friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Church Frederica, either to the Backpack Buddies program or the St. Cecelia Society (music program).Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, June 24, 2020