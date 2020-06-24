David R. Essig
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Essig

David R. Essig, 76, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, in his home on St. Simons Island after a bout with cancer.

He was born on April 4, 1944, in Canton, Ohio, to the late Richard L. Essig and Doris Grimes Essig. He graduated with a B.A. from Ohio University and a Juris Doctorate degree from The Ohio State School of Law. He served in the Judge Advocate General Corps at Fort Meade, Md., and then began his career as an attorney for the federal Bureau of Prisons, first in the central office in Washington, D.C., and then in the northeast regional office in Philadelphia, Pa. He completed his career at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, in Brunswick, Ga.

David had a keen sense of humor, and added joy and laughter to the activities he enjoyed most. He delighted in music and participated in the Golden Isles Strummers, playing both ukulele and autoharp. David added a strong tenor voice to the adult choir at Christ Church Frederica, and loved creating and listening to music. Reading, traveling and golf were also activities he enjoyed.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

David is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sally; his two sons, Andrew (Megan) of Danville, Calif., and Michael (Keow) of Fairfax, Va.; five grandchildren, Amanda and Serena Essig and Douglas, Ben and Jack Essig; sister-in-law, Sue Harris of Shaker Heights, Ohio; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Fred and Sally Harris of Great Barrington, Mass.

A memorial service is scheduled for July 11, 2020, at Christ Church Frederica, and due to COVID-19, will be attended by immediate family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Church Frederica, either to the Backpack Buddies program or the St. Cecelia Society (music program).

Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 24, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved