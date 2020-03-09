|
|
|
David Sessoms
David E. Sessoms, 60, passed away on Thursday. He was born in Hampton, Virginia, to Peggy Epling Sessoms and the late Woodrow L. Sessoms. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Cindy Folts and Tammy Carroll, and his father, Woodrow Sessoms. David was retired from Frito Lay as a Maintenance Technician. He was a devoted and loving husband, son, father, brother and uncle. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Sessoms of Bonaire; mother, Peggy Epling Sessoms of Darien; son, Steven Sessoms of Norfolk, VA; daughter, April Oxford-Fox of Orlando, FL; brother, Leslie Sessoms of Jesup and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 201 5th St., W, Darien GA 31305.
A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Darien, Georgia. The family will greet friends from 1 p.m. to service time at the church.
The Brunswick News, March 9, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 9, 2020