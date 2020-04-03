|
|
David Valentine
David Timothy Valentine, 57, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Brunswick.
David was born May 29, 1962, in Augusta, Ga., to Jerry H. and Linda Boyd Valentine. He was a graduate of North Augusta High School, in North Augusta, S.C., and earned an associate degree in funeral service from Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service, in Atlanta. David was a licensed funeral director, beginning his funeral service career at Platt's Funeral Home, in Augusta.
David was an active member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church of Brunswick. He will be remembered for his kind heart, his joy in helping anyone in need and his ability to make everyone laugh. David was a talented songwriter, poet and woodworker, who freely used his skills to bless others. He also spoke fondly of memories made with friends and family at Clarks Hill Lake. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
David is survived by his mother, Linda Boyd Rustin of Brunswick; his children, Brian David Valentine (Sarah) of Windsor, Va., and Katherine Ventura (Cameron); his granddaughter, Cecilia Ventura of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; his sister, Janice V. McCarter (Stewart) of Staunton, Va.; his nieces, Kameron Masters and Savannah Arrington; and his nephew, Ian McCarter.
The family will gather for a private memorial to celebrate David's life at Pine Ridge Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jerry Johns and the Rev. Stewart McCarter officiating. A public service will be held at a later date.
His Time
by David Valentine
As the breeze churns the ocean waves,
So the winds move the desert sands,
God directs our lives at will,
To fulfill his master plan.
Now the potter forms the moistened clay,
And the silver is refined by fire,
Who are we to say what is best,
Or announce our own desire.
We trusted God from the beginning,
Now, let us trust him for today.
His ways are better than ours,
We see it from day to day.
So now you know that you are loved,
Let also your love be known.
For it is only through our Father,
That the greatest love was shown.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Anthem of Hope in David's name, http://anthemofhope.org.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 3, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 3, 2020