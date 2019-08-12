|
|
David Westberry
David E. Westberry, 68, of Brunswick, passed away on August 9, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
David was born on June 12, 1951, in Jesup, Georgia, to the late CL and Tommie Westberry.
He married the love of his life Joyce in 1983. He worked in roofing for 30 years, while he also owned Superior Roofing Company for 20 years. He enjoyed raising Chow dogs with his wife for 10 years. David was very caring, honest and loving. Helping people was something he thoroughly loved as well as being an avid Georgia Bulldog fan and not being afraid of hard work.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Joyce. Sister, Patti Coker; brother, Ron Westberry; two stepchildren, John and Clay Morris; as well as several nieces, nephew and cousins.
A visitation is to be held on August 13, 2019 from 1-2 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Both are being held at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Pallbearers include Jimmy Miller, Mitch Jeffords, Robert Thornton, Shawn Miller, Steve Wilson and Warren Reyna. Honorary Pallbearers include Geral Houston and John Etheridge.
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to be handling the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 12, 2019
