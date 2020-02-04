|
David Brancel
David William Brancel passed peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles, in Brunswick, Ga., at the age of 70.
David is preceded in death by Betty Mosley Brancel, his wife of 45 years; his father, Elmer R. Brancel; his mother, Matilda C. Brancel; and his brother, Elmer J. Brancel.
He is survived by his children, Paula Griffin (Jonathan) and Lee Brancel (Krista); his sisters, Grace Hebb, Florence Burger, Clara Voogt, Herbie Hartman and Debbie Timblin; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
David was born on May 5, 1949, in Edgerton, Wis., to Elmer J. and Matilda Brancel. David graduated from Northwestern High School in 1967. He married Betty Mosley, on Feb. 6, 1971. After sailing 49 years on the Great Lakes, David retired in 2017 as a 1st Mate with American Steamship Co.
David enjoyed riding his motorcycle, tending to his yard and his time outdoors. He cherished time spent with family, his fellow parishioners and his cats, Shanghai and Archie. He was an active and dedicated member of the First Wesleyan Church where he served on the board.
Family, Faith, Friends, Flag and Firearms
The viewing will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with the funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Palmetto Cemetery.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate David's life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 4, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 4, 2020