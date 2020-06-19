Dayton Pearson



Dayton Wayne Pearson, 62, of Darien, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Memorial Health, in Savannah.



Wayne was born Nov. 9, 1957, in Brunswick, to Dayton Wilkerson Pearson and Louise Harris Pearson. He had lived in Darien all of his life, enjoyed fishing and had worked as a heavy hauler with McCurdy Inc., and long-distance driver with Charles Gantt Trucking.



A family gathering will be held at a later date.



Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Linda Pearson; his mother, Louise Harris Bargeron of Waycross; a son, Daniel Pearson (Jessica) of Brunswick; brothers, David Pearson (Mitzie) of Darien and Craig Cox of Waycross; a sister, Vicky Morrison of Brunswick; granddaughters, Emily Pearson, Jayden Jones and Haley Goethe; a niece, Chelsea Pearson; a nephew, Jack Cox; and several other nieces and nephews.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, June 19, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store