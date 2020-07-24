Dean Meyeraan
Maj. Dean Robert Meyeraan, USMC Retired, 67, of St. Simons Island, Ga., died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his residence.
Dean is the son of the late Raymond and Wahneta Meyeraan, and was also predeceased by his sister, Sharee Osterberg.
Dean is survived by his wife, Denise Meyeraan; two sons, Adam Meyeraan and Brett Meyeraan, both of Florida; two grandchildren, Brianna Battaglia (Matt) and Braxton Meyeraan, both of Florida; a brother, Forrest "Butch" Meyeraan of Minnesota; a sister, Cynthia Curfman (Ed) of Minnesota; a sister, Darci McQuire (Charles) of Texas; brother-in-law, Gerry Osterberg; and best friends, R.J. and Barb Ahrens of Minnesota.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Jacksonville National Cemetery, with Chaplain Bill Hesse officiating.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to handle the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 24, 2020