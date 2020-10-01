1/
Dean Sherwood
Sherwood Dean

Sherwood Dean Jr., 71, passed away Sept. 26, 2020.

He was born Jan. 7, 1949, to Sherwood and Nona Mae Dean. He was a native of Alice, Texas, and a longtime resident of Brunswick, Ga. Sherwood was a veteran of the United States Air Force and he loved the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Dean; a son, Dustin Lee Corbitt; and four brothers, Douglas Howard, Donald Dean, Jessie Dean and Andy Dean; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Due to current conditions, a private family graveside service will be held at Rock Bluff Cemetery, in Liberty County, Fla.

Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-643-3636, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Dean family with their arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 1, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 1, 2020.
