Sherwood Dean
Sherwood Dean Jr., 71, passed away Sept. 26, 2020.
He was born Jan. 7, 1949, to Sherwood and Nona Mae Dean. He was a native of Alice, Texas, and a longtime resident of Brunswick, Ga. Sherwood was a veteran of the United States Air Force and he loved the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Dean; a son, Dustin Lee Corbitt; and four brothers, Douglas Howard, Donald Dean, Jessie Dean and Andy Dean; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Due to current conditions, a private family graveside service will be held at Rock Bluff Cemetery, in Liberty County, Fla.
Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-643-3636, www.bevisfh.com
) is assisting the Dean family with their arrangements.
The Brunswick News, October 1, 2020