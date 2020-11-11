Debbie Hein
Debbie (Tankersley) Hein, 60, of Newnan Ga., passed away suddenly on Nov. 6, 2020, after a short, but valiant battle with a sudden illness. Debbie was surrounded by her beloved family during her final hours.
Debbie was born on Jan. 7, 1960, to Vernon and Jean Tankersley, in Brunswick, Ga. After graduating from Brunswick High School, she went on to pursue a long career as a paralegal. Debbie spent the last few years of her career at Thompson, Wallin & Cunningham LLC, of Newnan, Ga., who treated her like family.
In addition to spending time with her loving family, Debbie loved being around animals of all kinds. She doted relentlessly on all of the family pets, as well as any stray animal that crossed her path. Debbie adored playing with and spoiling her two granddaughters, Isabella and Abigail. She was an avid gardener and is remembered as being at her happiest with her hands in the dirt. She also loved to crochet and hone her skills in the kitchen, whether it be trying out new recipes or cooking comfort favorites for her family and friends. She spent much of her time finding ways to bring smiles to the faces of everyone around her.
Debbie will forever be remembered by all who knew her as a kind, genuine and welcoming soul who never met a stranger and would do anything and everything for those she loved. She will be greatly missed by many.
Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Vernon Tankersley; and brother, Mark Tankersley.
She is survived by her mother, Jean Tankersley Carroll; her husband, Robert Hein; daughters, Brandee Hinson and her fianc , Nicole Dupuis; and Ashley Pittman and her husband, Scott Pittman; her son, Cody Hein; her two granddaughters, Isabella and Abigail Pittman; her brother, David Tankersley and his wife, Kathy Tankersley; her sister, Penny Williams and her husband, Hal Williams; sister-in-law, Debbie Tankersley; father- and mother-in law, Ron and Marie Hein, as well many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service celebrating Debbie's life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov.15, 2020, at Higgins Funeral Home Hillcrest Chapel, in Newnan, Ga. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. Sunday until the service hour at the funeral home.
The family asks that donations be made in her name to an organization Debbie was most passionate about, Angel's House of Newnan, Ga.
Higgins Funeral Home Hillcrest Chapel is honored to serve the family of Debbie Hein. Please visit www.hillcrestchapelcares.com
to share your memories or leave a condolence message.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 11, 2020