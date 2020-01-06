Home

Deborah Ann Hamer

Deborah Ann Hamer Obituary
Deborah Ann Hamer

Mrs. Deborah Ann Hamer (Williams) died in the comfort of her home, surrounded by loved ones, on Jan. 3 in Kingsland after a hard fought battle with cancer at the age of 57.

A service is scheduled for Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church. Pastor George Anderson will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Deborah's life. Per her wishes, in lieu of flowers, she wanted donations made to the Knox Blocks Foundation, a foundation created in honor of her grandson Knox (www.knoxblocks.org or P.O. Box 291 Cedar Falls, IA 50613).

Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland is entrusted with Mrs. Hamer?s arrangements.

The Brunswick News, January 6, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 6, 2020
