Deborah Ann Wells
Deborah Ann Lightfoot Wells passed away Wednesday, May 14, 2020, at her residence, at the age of 67. She lost a valiant battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), better known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
Debbie was born on Feb. 7, 1953, in Brunswick, to the late Warnell Emmett and Bess Herndon Lightfoot Shadron. She was a lifelong resident of Glynn County and a Baptist. Debbie was a 1971
honor graduate of Glynn Academy, and attended Brunswick Junior College, where she was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. She joined the Glynn County School System in 1970,
working part-time as an administrative assistant in the personnel department. Debbie worked for the following departments during her 32-year tenure with the school system: public information,
research and comprehensive planning, payroll, assistant superintendent for instruction and public relations. From 1987 to 1990, she worked for the Georgia Department of Education's Teacher valuation Project, which was based in Glynn County. She retired in 2013.
Debbie volunteered for the March of Dimes, the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life and the PTA. She served on the PTA executive boards of Glyndale Elementary School, Jane Macon Middle School, Brunswick High School and the Glynn County PTA Council. She was presented the Honorary Georgia PTA Lifetime Achievement Award for her many years of volunteering for children.
Debbie's favorite hobby was taking care of her lawn and flowers, especially her beautiful camellias, which she shared with friends, assisted living centers and nursing homes. Debbie also loved to shop, attend musical concerts of every genre, go with friends to Broadway shows in Jacksonville and most importantly, spend time with her family.
Her survivors, who will cherish their memories, include her loving son, Christopher Blake Wells of Waverly; adorable grand-dog Cooper; brothers, Ed Lightfoot and his wife, Susan, of Brunswick, Kenny Lightfoot and Laura Long of Brunswick and Marion Shadron and his wife, Irene, of Waycross; sister, Sandy Lightfoot of Sarasota, Fla.; and brother-in-law, Bob Pittman of Brunswick.
Debbie is also survived by several special nieces and nephews. They include Brian Harrison, Brandi McDonald, Brad Lightfoot and Brandon Lightfoot. Her loving great-nieces and great-nephews are Mason Harrison, Koie Kirkland, Kara McDonald, Gracie Lightfoot, Kennedy Lightfoot, Trevor Oglesbee, Katie Moseley and Carleigh May. Debbie is also survived by many special cousins as well as a host of dear friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Brenda Lightfoot Pittman of Brunswick; and her stepfather, Monroe Shadron of Brunswick.
Her family appreciates Debbie's "Angels Without Wings" caregivers for their excellent care, compassion and love during her ALS battle: Haley Garrett, Ruth Crews, DeeAnna Finleyson and Roberta Jackson.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
In lieu of customary remembrances, contributions may be made in Debbie's memory to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, May 15, 2020
Deborah Ann Lightfoot Wells passed away Wednesday, May 14, 2020, at her residence, at the age of 67. She lost a valiant battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), better known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
Debbie was born on Feb. 7, 1953, in Brunswick, to the late Warnell Emmett and Bess Herndon Lightfoot Shadron. She was a lifelong resident of Glynn County and a Baptist. Debbie was a 1971
honor graduate of Glynn Academy, and attended Brunswick Junior College, where she was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. She joined the Glynn County School System in 1970,
working part-time as an administrative assistant in the personnel department. Debbie worked for the following departments during her 32-year tenure with the school system: public information,
research and comprehensive planning, payroll, assistant superintendent for instruction and public relations. From 1987 to 1990, she worked for the Georgia Department of Education's Teacher valuation Project, which was based in Glynn County. She retired in 2013.
Debbie volunteered for the March of Dimes, the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life and the PTA. She served on the PTA executive boards of Glyndale Elementary School, Jane Macon Middle School, Brunswick High School and the Glynn County PTA Council. She was presented the Honorary Georgia PTA Lifetime Achievement Award for her many years of volunteering for children.
Debbie's favorite hobby was taking care of her lawn and flowers, especially her beautiful camellias, which she shared with friends, assisted living centers and nursing homes. Debbie also loved to shop, attend musical concerts of every genre, go with friends to Broadway shows in Jacksonville and most importantly, spend time with her family.
Her survivors, who will cherish their memories, include her loving son, Christopher Blake Wells of Waverly; adorable grand-dog Cooper; brothers, Ed Lightfoot and his wife, Susan, of Brunswick, Kenny Lightfoot and Laura Long of Brunswick and Marion Shadron and his wife, Irene, of Waycross; sister, Sandy Lightfoot of Sarasota, Fla.; and brother-in-law, Bob Pittman of Brunswick.
Debbie is also survived by several special nieces and nephews. They include Brian Harrison, Brandi McDonald, Brad Lightfoot and Brandon Lightfoot. Her loving great-nieces and great-nephews are Mason Harrison, Koie Kirkland, Kara McDonald, Gracie Lightfoot, Kennedy Lightfoot, Trevor Oglesbee, Katie Moseley and Carleigh May. Debbie is also survived by many special cousins as well as a host of dear friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Brenda Lightfoot Pittman of Brunswick; and her stepfather, Monroe Shadron of Brunswick.
Her family appreciates Debbie's "Angels Without Wings" caregivers for their excellent care, compassion and love during her ALS battle: Haley Garrett, Ruth Crews, DeeAnna Finleyson and Roberta Jackson.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
In lieu of customary remembrances, contributions may be made in Debbie's memory to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, May 15, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on May 15, 2020.