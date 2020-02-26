Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coastal Camden Funeral Home
935 E King St
Kingsland, GA 31548
(912) 729-5236

Deborah Ann Ribley

Send Flowers
Deborah Ann Ribley Obituary
Deborah Ribley

Deborah Ann Ribley, 67, of Kingsland, died Saturday at her residence.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Woods-Wainwright Chapel of Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland. Interment will follow in Homeland Cemetery, in Charlton County.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, February 26, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -