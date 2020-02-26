|
Deborah Ribley
Deborah Ann Ribley, 67, of Kingsland, died Saturday at her residence.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Woods-Wainwright Chapel of Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland. Interment will follow in Homeland Cemetery, in Charlton County.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 26, 2020