Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Waycross Holiness Baptist Church
Deborah Anne Carson, 67, of Waycross, passed away Wednesday in Waycross.

A service, to celebrate Debbie's life, will be held Saturday, April 13,2019, 11:00 am, at Waycross Holiness Baptist Church.

Debbie was born August 21, 1951, in Trenton, NJ, to Doris Jean and Donald Harold Bohnert. She was raised in Levittown, PA, graduating from Pennsbury High School in 1969. She moved to Brunswick in 1972 and had worked as a legal secretary for many years with Ferrier & Associates, before moving to Waycross in 2012.

Survivors include her children, Kimberly Bombard (John) of Brunswick, Randy Carson of Waycross, and grandchildren, Bradley, Shelby, and Kailey Carson, all of Brunswick.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements .

The Brunswick News, April 10, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 10, 2019
