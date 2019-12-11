|
Deborah Tootle
Deborah Annette Tootle died Nov. 27 at Southeast Georgia Health System.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Magnolia Chapel of Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St., with interment to follow in Masonic Cemetery.
Public viewing will be from 2-5 p.m. today at the funeral home.
The family will meet at Brunswick Funeral Home prior to the service.
Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, December 11, 2019
