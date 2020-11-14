Debbie Turman



Deborah Cole "Debbie" Turman, 68, of Brunswick, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.



Born in Lyons, Ga., she was a resident of Brunswick for the past 22 years and a member of Golden Isles Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her parents, James D. and Orine Maddox Cole.



She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Carlyle "Jack" Turman of Brunswick; children, Rob Meeks (Victoria) of Lawrenceville, Ga., Matthew Meeks (Lisa) of Athens, Ga., and Crystal Enright (Kevin) of Waynesville; grandchildren, Shelby and Colby Meeks of Athens, Bo Meeks of Lawrenceville, Amanda Burdick of Madison Heights, Va., and David Turman of Monroe, Va.; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Pat Cole Turner of Brunswick and James T. Cole of Villa Rica, Ga.; niece and nephew, Cassidy Cole and Caleb Cole; cousins, Teresa Mosely and Kathy Burton of Lyons; and best friend, Mary Phillips of Brunswick.



The memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Golden Isles Baptist Church, with Pastor Shane Phillips officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery.



Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to assist the Turman family.



The Brunswick News, November 14, 2020



