Deborah Schueler
Deborah Elizabeth Schueler (Hutchinson), 53, of Charleston, S.C., and formerly of St. Simons Island died Friday, Feb. 7, at the Medical University of South Carolina, after an extended illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George R. and Elizabeth M. Hutchinson.
She leaves behind her husband of 33 years, James Thomas "Tommy" Schueler Jr.; sons, John Tyler Schueler and James Harrison Schueler; brother, George Michael Hutchinson (Angela); and nieces, Jordan and Georgia Hutchinson.
Deborah was born in Athens, Ga., but moved with her parents shortly after her birth to St. Simons Island, where she lived until marrying Tommy. She graduated from Glynn Academy in 1984, and attended Brenau University. She saw much of the country and the world during Tommy's career as a U.S. Air Force pilot, that saw them stationed in Mississippi, Illinois, and South Carolina, as well as overseas in the Philippines, Japan, and Germany. After the Air Force, they resided in Orange County, Calif., before moving back to Charleston, S.C., in 2011.
Deborah was vibrant and full of life, even as she battled multiple medical issues the past six years, continuing to fight bravely until the end. She loved her family, loved to travel and had many talents, including cooking, floral design and stained glass. She was a devoted born again Christian who is now residing with her Lord Jesus Christ in eternity.
A celebration of life is being held from 2-5 p.m. Feb. 29, 2020, in Daniel Island, S.C., at the Island Park Room at Laura Albert's restaurant.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross.
