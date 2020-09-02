Deborah McGinty
Area cowgirl, Deborah Gordon McGinty, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, from cancer. She was surrounded by her family at her residence when the Lord called her home.
Deborah was born July 1, 1951, in Savannah, to Hewlette and Joan Gordon. She grew up in Valdosta and then moved to Tifton in 1964. In 1967, she met her lifelong love, Fred McGinty, and they married on Sept. 14, 1969. Her first child, Leah, was born in 1970. They moved to Atlanta in 1971, where she worked for Equifax, and later moved to Glynn County in 1973.
Deborah worked for Bruce Warwick Insurance Agency and retired from Trupp McGinty Insurance Services in 1984, after her second child, Fred Jr. "Ty," was born.
Deborah was a barrel racer at heart and was a familiar figure at regional horse shows. There was no greater joy for Deborah then spending the weekends with her quarter horses and her barrel racing community. She would say often how much she missed those days after she retired from the sport.
She cherished every minute with those she cared about and some of her favorite memories were of spending time with her nieces. She also loved taking her family on numerous cruise vacations and hanging with her grandsons. Her love of animals was undeniable, and her three fur babies, Brody, Yogi and Doc, as well as Pete (barrel horse) and PP, (Pete's pot belly pig) made her life extra joyful.
She was an avid outdoor girl and enjoyed snorkeling and scuba diving, lobster hunting in the Florida Keys, dirt bike motorcycles, offshore fishing, water skiing and particularly, snow skiing with her family and friends.
She was a talented craftsman and artist who loved making purses, bracelets, wreaths, needlepoint and reed baskets as well as clothes and quilts for her friends and family.
Deborah was preceded in death by her mother and father.
She is survived by her husband, Fred, of Brunswick; her children, Leah Bumbalough of Lake Mary, Fla., and Ty McGinty of St. Simons Island; her sister, Donna Jones (Bob) of Pine Mountain, Ga.; her two brothers, Greg Gordon (Juanita) of Brunswick and Pastor David Gordon (Karen) of Valdosta; her grandsons, Whitten, Alexander and Rhye Bumbalough; as well as sisters-in-law, Deborah Jones of Cairo, Melody Mauldin (Clay) and Stephanie Spinks; and brother-in-law, Adger "Buzzy" McGinty, all of Tifton; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, whom she adored.
There will be a small private memorial service at her home, and a celebration of life later in the fall for her friends and extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, friends may make contributions to Hahira First Baptist Church, in memory of Deborah Gordon McGinty, either by mail to P.O. Box 555, Hahira, GA 31632 or via online at HahiraFirstBaptist.org
. or Hospice of the Golden Isles via online at Hospice.me.
Many thanks to the palliative care team (Brandy, Shawna and Stacey) of Hospice of Golden Isles for her extraordinary, above the call, care.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com
, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 2, 2020