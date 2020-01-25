Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA
Deborah Mosley


1954 - 2020
Deborah Mosley Obituary
Deborah S. Mosley

Deborah S. Mosley, 65, passed away Jan. 23, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.

She was born Dec. 17, 1954, in Brunswick, Ga., to Johnny H. and Lotis Lautrail Jackson. She was a 1972 graduate of Glynn Academy. She married Charles Mosley on Feb. 8, 1975. For 30-plus years, she drove a school bus for Glynn County, and over the years, safely transported numerous children from school, ball games and other events.

Debbie lived life to the fullest, making the most of every day by spending time with her family, traveling to the mountains and the beach. She loved big, giving all she had to whomever was in need.

She is preceded in death by her parents; older brother, Donnie Hugh Jackson; and her late husband.

She is survived by her children, Donna Howard (Tim), Cristie Brockington (Michael), Shannon Sheffield (Illene) and Charles Mosley Jr. (Tiffany); her sisters, Jenna, Brenda, Pam and Lori; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and her faithful dog, Opie.

Viewing will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with the funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in the Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Palmetto Cemetery.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, January 25, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 25, 2020
