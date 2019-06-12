Sue Peters



Deborah Sue Rogers Peters, a Brunswick resident since 1959, passed peacefully at home Sunday night, June 9, 2019.



Born in San Francisco, Calif., Sue was daughter of Brigadier General Thomas Rogers and Doris Preu Rogers, and traveled widely with her family in her youth. She graduated from high school in Savannah, Ga., and attended the University of Georgia, a Pi Beta Phi majoring in zoology. At UGA she met an ATO and Glynn County native, R. Don Peters Sr. They married at Hunter Army Airfield June 23,1959, returning home to the Golden Isles where they have been for 60 years.



They raised two children, Don Peters Jr. (Kimberly) and Sue Evelyn "Suzi" Peters Mersmann (Tim). Sue returned to school for an R.N. degree and enjoyed a 30-year nursing career. She worked cardiac intensive care, pediatrics, dialysis, hospice, and culminated her career with 19 years as a mental health care nurse in the Brunswick hospital. Sue was the consummate encourager, an anonymous champion for the underdog and a dedicated prayer warrior. In retirement Sue enjoyed reading, traveling, gardening and most of all, her family.



She is survived by husband R. Don Peters Sr.; children, Don Jr. and Suzi; grandchildren, Thomas Peters, Anthony Peters (Christa), Calley Mersmann, Jessie Peters Covell (Jeff) and Clay Mersmann (Laura Kent); a nephew, Luke (Mathieu); and four great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Covell, Denver Peters, Leni Peters and Ellie Mae Covell. Also considered members of the family are the numerous caregivers during Sue's later years, including, Geneva Billings, Tasha Saddler, Monique Cochran, Shae Thomas, Keo Mungin, Sherita Jones and Starla Saddler.



There will be a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14 at First Presbyterian Church, in Brunswick.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Gracemore Nursing Home, Golden Isles Hospice Care or First Presbyterian Church of Brunswick, Ga.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, June 12, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on June 12, 2019