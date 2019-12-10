Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Debra Ann Stokes

Debra Ann Stokes Obituary
Debra Stokes

Debra Ann Stokes, 59, of Brunswick, died Saturday.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Darien Church of God, with the Rev. Tommy Whaley officiating.

Burial will follow the service in Middleton Memorial Cemetery.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, December 10, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 10, 2019
