Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Darien Church of God
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Stokes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Ann Stokes


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra Ann Stokes Obituary
Debra Ann Stokes

Debra Ann Stokes, 59, of Brunswick, Ga., entered into Heaven's gates Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System.

Debra was born Aug. 9, 1960, in Brunswick, Ga., and was a lifelong resident of Brunswick. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. She was also a member of Darien Church of God. Debra was employed for 11 years in the Quality Control Department of Fort Dearborn Co., before becoming a homemaker in order to spend more time with her family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Debra was preceded by her father, Charles Lawson Middleton; stepfather, Joel B. Green; and a sister, Linda Johnson.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband, John W. Stokes of Brunswick, Ga.; two sons, David Faircloth (Rosa) and Brandon Faircloth (Haley), both of Brunswick, Ga.; her three precious grandchildren Brailey Faircloth, Brody Faircloth and Abigail Faircloth, all of Brunswick, Ga.; her mother, Annie Ruth Middaugh of Brunswick Ga; a brother, Mike Middleton (Chanda) of Brunswick, Ga.; a sister, Kathy Shattuck of Brunswick, Ga.; and a brother-in-law, Dennis Johnson of Jesup, Ga. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Debra enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She cherished each moment spent with her grandchildren. She was a very outgoing person who never met a stranger. She loved the outdoors; she also enjoyed the beach and fishing. She enjoyed traveling and was an excellent cook.

The family will receive friends during the hours of 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

The funeral service, to honor Debra's life, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Darien Church of God, with the Rev. Tommy Whaley officiating. Burial will follow the service in Middleton Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, December 11, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -