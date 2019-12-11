|
Debra Ann Stokes
Debra Ann Stokes, 59, of Brunswick, Ga., entered into Heaven's gates Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System.
Debra was born Aug. 9, 1960, in Brunswick, Ga., and was a lifelong resident of Brunswick. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. She was also a member of Darien Church of God. Debra was employed for 11 years in the Quality Control Department of Fort Dearborn Co., before becoming a homemaker in order to spend more time with her family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Debra was preceded by her father, Charles Lawson Middleton; stepfather, Joel B. Green; and a sister, Linda Johnson.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, John W. Stokes of Brunswick, Ga.; two sons, David Faircloth (Rosa) and Brandon Faircloth (Haley), both of Brunswick, Ga.; her three precious grandchildren Brailey Faircloth, Brody Faircloth and Abigail Faircloth, all of Brunswick, Ga.; her mother, Annie Ruth Middaugh of Brunswick Ga; a brother, Mike Middleton (Chanda) of Brunswick, Ga.; a sister, Kathy Shattuck of Brunswick, Ga.; and a brother-in-law, Dennis Johnson of Jesup, Ga. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Debra enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She cherished each moment spent with her grandchildren. She was a very outgoing person who never met a stranger. She loved the outdoors; she also enjoyed the beach and fishing. She enjoyed traveling and was an excellent cook.
The family will receive friends during the hours of 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service, to honor Debra's life, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Darien Church of God, with the Rev. Tommy Whaley officiating. Burial will follow the service in Middleton Memorial Cemetery.
The Brunswick News, December 11, 2019
