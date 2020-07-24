Debra Heidt



Debra Annette Heidt died July 17.



She was a 1974 graduate of Glynn Academy High School.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 2-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memory Gardens Cemetery. The body will be placed at the cemetery one hour prior to the service.



Masks will be required and social-distancing protocols will be observed at both the visitation and the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia, 7505 Waters Ave., Suite A10, Savannah, GA 31406.



Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, July 24, 2020



