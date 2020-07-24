1/
Debra Annette Heidt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra Heidt

Debra Annette Heidt died July 17.

She was a 1974 graduate of Glynn Academy High School.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 2-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memory Gardens Cemetery. The body will be placed at the cemetery one hour prior to the service.

Masks will be required and social-distancing protocols will be observed at both the visitation and the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia, 7505 Waters Ave., Suite A10, Savannah, GA 31406.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, July 24, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany St
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved