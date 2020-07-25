1/1
Debra Annette Heidt
Debra Heidt

Debra Annette Heidt died July 17, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Robert Heidt Jr. and the late Lillian (Clarence) Armstrong. She received her education from the Glynn County School System, graduating from Glynn Academy High School with the class of 1974. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Lamartis "Marty" Dudley.

She leaves to cherish her memories her devoted daughters, Gisha Dudley, Finiece (Michael Sr.) Campbell, LaToya (Rodric) Golden and Nakaia Jackson; her adopted son, Chase Heidt; grandchildren, Marcavius (Keaira) Dudley, Devante Dudley, Kiera Dudley, Nailya Reed, Toni Dudley, Antonio Dudley, Michaela Campbell, Maya Campbell, Michael Campbell Jr., Thai Golden, Anderson Golden and Bethani Lecounte; great-grandchildren, Caitlin and Cayla Akridge, Kailani Dudley and Ke'Ari Dudley; siblings, Anthony (Tammie) Armstrong, Karen Armstrong-Adams, Robert Heidt III and Candice Armstrong; aunts, Mary Whitten and Henrietta Mells; uncle, James (Jackie) Armstrong; close friends, Clara Vinson, Joyce Hutchinson and Ann Hawkins; godchildren, Corey Holland, Erica Lee and Jamea Harris; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 24, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
